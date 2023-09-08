Goodwill Industries of East Texas

Whitehouse

Production Associate

Wage is from $10.25 an hour.

The incumbent in this position will primarily: greet customers (internal and external) with exceptional customer service on a continuous basis; assist customers at the register in making their final purchase by accepting cash, credit or debit and offering accurate change back when needed; gather, sort, process, stage and/or stock all product/merchandise.

Learn company product types, categories color rotation and pricing guidelines with the ability to distinguish quality sellable products, recyclable items and salvage items from donated goods; clean and test products and store equipment daily. Ensure workstations and surrounding areas are fully stocked and operational. Infrequent travel may be required.