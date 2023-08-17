Goodwill Industries of East Texas Inc.

Longview

WAT Trainer

Pay is from $13 an hour. This position is primarily responsible for working with disabled individuals to provide work adjustment training services. Must be able to identify appropriate/ inappropriate work behavior by observing, using existing records, DARS data and/or feedback from family members; train consumer on various job duties, workplace policies and procedures/social skills/safe and efficient operation of equipment. Periodically monitor individual; Adjustment Plan (IAP) to determine progress and more.

Job description includes: Attend consumer staffings and prestaffings as needed.

Provide administrative support to WAT Coordinator. Performs the functions of a WAT trainer. Develops (in coordination with the consumer and DARS DRS/DBS Counselor) an Individual Adjustment Plan (IAP) for each consumer. Implements each IAP, including assignment of work station and any development of a behavior modification plan.

High School Diploma or GED and a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, e.g., Education, Sociology, Social Services or Liberal Arts and one year of full-time experience performing rehabilitation or adjustment; or an AA degree in a related field and 2 years of training/experience; possess computer skills (Microsoft Office Suite).

