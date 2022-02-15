Jacksonville, TX
Gourmet Gardens
Sales Associate
Responsibilities
– Sell, sell, and sell.
– Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers
– Contact 100’s of customers, potential customers, and past customers per day using a script that you customize, to your benefit in closing an order, based on the attributes of each customer called
– Hit daily, weekly, and monthly sales numbers
– Work with headset and calling lists and customer histories on a screen in front of you
– Sales quota incentives
Qualifications
– Previous sales experience selling premium products in a competitive environment
– Hungry to make money for the company and for yourself by initiating and closing sales
– Must be able to establish positive rapport with every customer
– Persuasive to close the sale
– Detail-oriented
Why Work Here?
We are the original and most successful old-fashioned gourmet canning operation w/ upwards of 5000 customers. We want to double sales.
* $25,000 to $75,000 Yearly (plus commission)
* Full-Time Position