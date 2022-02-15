Jacksonville, TX

Gourmet Gardens

Sales Associate

Responsibilities

– Sell, sell, and sell.

– Present and sell company products and services to new and existing customers

– Contact 100’s of customers, potential customers, and past customers per day using a script that you customize, to your benefit in closing an order, based on the attributes of each customer called

– Hit daily, weekly, and monthly sales numbers

– Work with headset and calling lists and customer histories on a screen in front of you

– Sales quota incentives

Qualifications

– Previous sales experience selling premium products in a competitive environment

– Hungry to make money for the company and for yourself by initiating and closing sales

– Must be able to establish positive rapport with every customer

– Persuasive to close the sale

– Detail-oriented

Why Work Here?

We are the original and most successful old-fashioned gourmet canning operation w/ upwards of 5000 customers. We want to double sales.

* $25,000 to $75,000 Yearly (plus commission)

* Full-Time Position