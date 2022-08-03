GPAC
Gladewater, TX
Tower Forman
Forman Responsibilities:
· Plan and schedule work activities to efficiently utilize all crew members and equipment assigned to you.
· Responsible for crew profitability on the job and meeting schedule completion dates.
· Responsible for the quality of workmanship and safety performed by the crew on the job site.
· Climb various heights on multiple type structures.
· Perform installation of antennas, mounts, cable ladders, cable, etc.
· Participate in new tower construction and maintenance.
· Ensure crew members complete their daily PPE inspection prior to any climbing.
· Prepare weekly time sheets and expense reports for your crew, safety logs, vehicle logs, etc.
· Maintain company vehicle and trailer in a clean and presentable condition.
· Assist in trouble shooting a variety of electronic components from cell/microwave sites to lighting systems
· Recognize safety hazards and perform all duties in a safe manner.
· Maintain a professional working attitude with co-workers and customers.
· Mentor and train tower technicians to enhance the performance of the team.
Work Environment & Physical Demands:
· Frequent work in adverse weather conditions
· Frequently required to stand, walk, stoop, sit, and climb ladders and communication towers and work in an elevated position that is +/- 500 feet.
· On a constant basis, employee must lift, carry, and maneuver heavy or awkward objects weighing 50lbs or more.
Recommended Knowledge:
· General tower and fall protection knowledge and ability to always utilize 100% tie off techniques
· Ability to properly inspect and use PPE
· Construction and maintenance experience of self-support and guyed towers, monopoles, and antenna structures
· Basic rigging ability to utilize the proper ropes, blocks, and tackles. Gin pole experience preferred
· Knowledge of using transits, compass, and setting azimuths to standard engineering processes
· Antenna alignment tool experience
· Sweep & PIM testing experience. Anritsu gear preferred
· Fiber scope and ODTR testing experience
Job Related Certifications:
· OSHA 30
· Competent Climber
· Competent Rescue
· First Aid/CPR