GPAC

Gladewater, TX

Tower Forman

Forman Responsibilities:

· Plan and schedule work activities to efficiently utilize all crew members and equipment assigned to you.

· Responsible for crew profitability on the job and meeting schedule completion dates.

· Responsible for the quality of workmanship and safety performed by the crew on the job site.

· Climb various heights on multiple type structures.

· Perform installation of antennas, mounts, cable ladders, cable, etc.

· Participate in new tower construction and maintenance.

· Ensure crew members complete their daily PPE inspection prior to any climbing.

· Prepare weekly time sheets and expense reports for your crew, safety logs, vehicle logs, etc.

· Maintain company vehicle and trailer in a clean and presentable condition.

· Assist in trouble shooting a variety of electronic components from cell/microwave sites to lighting systems

· Recognize safety hazards and perform all duties in a safe manner.

· Maintain a professional working attitude with co-workers and customers.

· Mentor and train tower technicians to enhance the performance of the team.

Work Environment & Physical Demands:

· Frequent work in adverse weather conditions

· Frequently required to stand, walk, stoop, sit, and climb ladders and communication towers and work in an elevated position that is +/- 500 feet.

· On a constant basis, employee must lift, carry, and maneuver heavy or awkward objects weighing 50lbs or more.

Recommended Knowledge:

· General tower and fall protection knowledge and ability to always utilize 100% tie off techniques

· Ability to properly inspect and use PPE

· Construction and maintenance experience of self-support and guyed towers, monopoles, and antenna structures

· Basic rigging ability to utilize the proper ropes, blocks, and tackles. Gin pole experience preferred

· Knowledge of using transits, compass, and setting azimuths to standard engineering processes

· Antenna alignment tool experience

· Sweep & PIM testing experience. Anritsu gear preferred

· Fiber scope and ODTR testing experience

Job Related Certifications:

· OSHA 30

· Competent Climber

· Competent Rescue

· First Aid/CPR