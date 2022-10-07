Gpac

Mineola, TX

Tower Foreman

Tower Foreman Responsibilities:

* Lead and direct a crew of technicians

* Provides suggestions and recommendations for hiring, firing, and training of employees

* Full understanding of a job or project scope of work

* Full understanding of method of procedures and practices to perform the assigned job/project. Ability to write a detailed MOP

* Directs and plans the work of assigned employees

* Maintains job records for use in managing or control

* Work with Superintendent or Construction Manager to determine materials, equipment, and tools to be used for assigned projects

* Reads, interprets, and builds according to design site plans and layouts

* Ensures safety and security of employees and company assets

* Performs inspection of entire installs. * Troubleshoots problems with installs. * Captures and provides closeout packages

* Takes full responsibility for crew safety. Ensures crew members are in compliance with company and customer safety requirements. Inspects all tools and rigging gear to ensure they are safe to use

* Knows the hazards associated with tower climbing, construction equipment, and working on or near energized lines and equipment

* Experienced with custom tower rigging techniques

Tower Foreman Qualifications:

* Must have High school diploma or equivalent

* 5+ years or more of related tower and construction experience and/or training

* Good communication skills, reading and writing skills

* Good computer skills. Knowledge and use of Microsoft office suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint & Outlook)

* Clean Driving Record & Valid Driver’s License and reliable transportation to and from work

* Must be able to accommodate out of town travel, if required

* Working knowledge of basic hand tools, mechanical equipment, and electro-mechanical equipment

RF Awareness, replacement, and maintenance i.e., coax, jumpers, TMA’s, connectors, and weatherproofing

Full-Time