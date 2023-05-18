Great Clips

Jacksonville, Whitehouse, Lindale

Hair Stylist

Stylists make up to $20-$35 per hour plus Product Sales Commission • Paid Ongoing Training • Holiday Pay • Up to three weeks of Paid Time Off

Potential career advancement opportunities to help you achieve your unique career goals. Want to be a salon manager, trainer, or part of an artistic design team? You can make that happen.

Hair Stylist/Barber Qualifications: Must have a Texas Cosmetology and/or Barber License. The passion to build genuine connections with customers and provide GREAT haircuts. The ability to work with teammates to develop a supportive and positive salon vibe.