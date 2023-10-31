Great Clips
Palestine, TX
Hair Stylist
Bring Your Skills and We’ll Provide :
A steady flow of customers – no current clientele required.
Guaranteed hourly wages and tips.
Flexible scheduling that fits your needs (full-time and part-time shifts may be available)
Hair Stylist/Barber Qualifications:
Cosmetology and/or Barber License (licensing requirements vary by state/province)
The passion to build genuine connections with customers and provide GREAT haircuts.
The desire to deliver a consistent Great Clips brand experience (don’t worry, training is provided)
Guaranteed Competitive Base Wage • Up to 25% Product Sales Commissions • Our successful stylists make up to $20-$35 per hour in total compensation