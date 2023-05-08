Great Clips

Whitehouse, Texas

Hair stylists and barbers

A steady flow of customers – no current clientele required.

Guaranteed hourly wages and tips.

Flexible scheduling that fits your needs (full-time and part-time shifts may be available)

Opportunities to sharpen your shears err we mean skills, with award-winning technical training and ongoing education.

Potential career advancement opportunities to help you achieve your unique career goals. Want to be a salon manager, trainer, or part of an artistic design team? You can make that happen.

The ability for you to make an impact in your community.

The recognition you deserve for a job well done

Hair Stylist/Barber Qualifications:

Cosmetology and/or Barber License (licensing requirements vary by state/province)

The passion to build genuine connections with customers and provide GREAT haircuts.

The desire to deliver a consistent Great Clips brand experience (don’t worry, training is provided)

The ability to work with teammates to develop a supportive and positive salon vibe

join a locally owned Great Clips salon, the world’s largest salon brand, and be one of the GREATS! Whether you’re new to the industry or have years behind the chair great opportunities await