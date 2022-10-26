Great Clips, Inc.

Big Sandy, TX

Hair Stylist

Bring Your Skills and We’ll Provide*:

* A steady flow of customers – no current clientele required

* Guaranteed hourly wages and tips

* Flexible scheduling that fits your needs (full-time and part-time shifts may be available)

* Opportunities to sharpen your shears err we mean skills, with award-winning technical training and ongoing education

* Potential career advancement opportunities to help you achieve your unique career goals. Want to be a salon manager, trainer, or part of an artistic design team? You can make that happen.

* The ability for you to make an impact in your community

* The recognition you deserve for a job well done

Hair Stylist/Barber Qualifications:

* Cosmetology and/or Barber License (licensing requirements vary by state/province)

* The passion to build genuine connections with customers and provide GREAT haircuts

* The desire to deliver a consistent Great Clips® brand experience (don’t worry, training is provided)

* The ability to work with teammates to develop a supportive and positive salon vibe

*Additional benefits (such as Medical, Dental and PTO) may be included and vary by salon location