Great Clips, Inc.
Big Sandy, TX
Hair Stylist
Bring Your Skills and We’ll Provide*:
* A steady flow of customers – no current clientele required
* Guaranteed hourly wages and tips
* Flexible scheduling that fits your needs (full-time and part-time shifts may be available)
* Opportunities to sharpen your shears err we mean skills, with award-winning technical training and ongoing education
* Potential career advancement opportunities to help you achieve your unique career goals. Want to be a salon manager, trainer, or part of an artistic design team? You can make that happen.
* The ability for you to make an impact in your community
* The recognition you deserve for a job well done
Hair Stylist/Barber Qualifications:
* Cosmetology and/or Barber License (licensing requirements vary by state/province)
* The passion to build genuine connections with customers and provide GREAT haircuts
* The desire to deliver a consistent Great Clips® brand experience (don’t worry, training is provided)
* The ability to work with teammates to develop a supportive and positive salon vibe
*Additional benefits (such as Medical, Dental and PTO) may be included and vary by salon location