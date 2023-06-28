Groom & Sons’ Hardware

Longview

Paint Specialist

A Paint Specialist provides outstanding customer service. Supports the paint sales efforts by servicing contractors and retail customers. Determines customer’s paint needs and presents appropriate products and services. Ensures sales transactions are completed accurately, maintains precise work order files and formulas, pulls appropriate products from the sales floor and tints and mixes products to customer specifications. Stocks shelves, sets up displays, cleans store equipment and load/unloads delivery trucks. Assists customers with paint identification and matching paint samples. Provides customers with guidance in selecting the appropriate type of paint.

Job Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent.

Computer proficiency. Knowledge of paint products.

Experience with selling, mixing, matching and identifying paint products. Possess a paint product knowledge of related products and a willingness to learn. Previous experience in a retail environment preferred. Availability to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

Groom & Sons’ Hardware is a Nation’s Best Holdings company that strives to ensure teamwork, support, autonomy, continuous improvements and is growth and safety minded.