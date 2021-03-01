JOB ALERT: Guitar Center in Tyler hiring an educational sales rep

Tyler, TX

Guitar Center

Educational Sales Rep

Bachelor’s degree required, preferably in music plus two years of relevant experience

Valid state driver’s license and auto insurance

Execute sales and rental services within an assigned market by maintaining and developing a successful and profitable network of relationships.

Are you a people person who loves solving problems? Do you love music? Do you believe in the power of music to bring people together? If you do, and you want to be a key player in an organization whose purpose is to fill the world with more music and to develop generations of new musicians then Guitar Center has a position where you can find your sound.