GXO
Longview, TX
Forklift Operator – 1st & 2nd shift
What you’ll do on a typical day:
* Operate powered industrial lift trucks and order pickers to push, pull, lift, stack or move product, equipment and materials
* Use a handheld scanner with a high degree of accuracy
* Load and unload trailers as needed
* Adhere to the 7S program and maintain a clean environment at all times
* Display a commitment to process excellence
* Demonstrate an understanding of the Supply Chain quality policy
* Perform inbound receiving processes
What you need to succeed at GXO:
At a minimum, you’ll need:
*To be trained and certified in the safe operation of powered industrial lift trucks
* Availability to work a flexible schedule, including overtime when needed
It’d be great if you also have:
* High school diploma or equivalent
* 1 year of warehouse experience
* A positive attitude and the ability to work well in a team environment
* Excellent communication skills
This job requires the ability to:
* Lift 50 lbs. frequently and greater than 75 lbs. occasionally
* Lift objects of various shapes, sizes and weights
* Bend, stoop, squat, twist, push and pull
* Stand, sit or walk for long periods of time
* Handle or manage tools or equipment
* Tolerate hot or cold warehouse environments
Benefits:
* Competitive compensation
* Full health insurance (medical, dental and vision)
* 401(k)
* Life insurance
* Disability