GXO

Longview, TX

Forklift Operator – 1st & 2nd shift

What you’ll do on a typical day:

* Operate powered industrial lift trucks and order pickers to push, pull, lift, stack or move product, equipment and materials

* Use a handheld scanner with a high degree of accuracy

* Load and unload trailers as needed

* Adhere to the 7S program and maintain a clean environment at all times

* Display a commitment to process excellence

* Demonstrate an understanding of the Supply Chain quality policy

* Perform inbound receiving processes

What you need to succeed at GXO:



At a minimum, you’ll need:



*To be trained and certified in the safe operation of powered industrial lift trucks

* Availability to work a flexible schedule, including overtime when needed



It’d be great if you also have:



* High school diploma or equivalent

* 1 year of warehouse experience

* A positive attitude and the ability to work well in a team environment

* Excellent communication skills

This job requires the ability to:

* Lift 50 lbs. frequently and greater than 75 lbs. occasionally

* Lift objects of various shapes, sizes and weights

* Bend, stoop, squat, twist, push and pull

* Stand, sit or walk for long periods of time

* Handle or manage tools or equipment

* Tolerate hot or cold warehouse environments

Benefits:

* Competitive compensation

* Full health insurance (medical, dental and vision)

* 401(k)

* Life insurance

* Disability