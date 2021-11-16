JOB ALERT: H-E-B in Lufkin is looking for daytime grocery stocker

Lufkin, TX

H-E-B

Daytime Grocery Stocker

Heart for people; commitment to work hard to make sure People come first?

Head for business; a strong sense of how what you do affects our Customers and our success?

Passion for results… initiative to step up and do what needs doing?

We are looking for:

* a high school diploma

* communication and interpersonal skills

* ability to work in a fast-paced environment

Stocks and rotates items as needed

* Assists with inventory control; loads, unloads, and moves product

* Organizes, cleans, and prepares back area for the night crew and incoming trucks

* Organizes merchandise on pallets to make the department presentable to the public

* Ensures integrity of shelf tags and signage in department; may create / prepare signage, as needed

* Maintains standards in shrink, safety, inventory control, and sanitation

* Checks shipments for out-of-date and damaged product to ensure freshness and quality of products

* Builds, stocks, maintains, and takes down store displays

* Performs the duties of Customer Service Assistant as needed

Customer Service:

* Provides superior customer service

* Answers customer questions regarding products and assists them with selections; helps customers locate store merchandise

H-E-B needs energetic and motivated Partners willing to work hard and have fun while making our Customers feel welcome. No matter what background you bring, or where you are in your career, they will welcome you to join their community where People come first.