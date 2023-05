Hampton Inn & Suites

Longview, TX

Breakfast Attendant

Benefits include: Medical, Dental & Vision Health Insurance, Paid Time Off, 401k with Company Match

& Travel Discounts

Essential Functions include: Ensure overall guest satisfaction by setting up attractive food displays, keeping food, beverage & server ware items stocked & keeping the breakfast area clean at all times

Position Requirements High School diploma or equivalent preferred. Food sanitation certification a plus and required within 90 days of employment.

Previous food and beverage experience preferred or equivalent training.