Hawkins Creek Assisted Living

Longview, TX

Business Office Manager

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Professionally answer phones and accepting appropriate information or messages. As necessary, he/she will provide backup receptionist duties to ensure the front desk is properly covered during business hours.

* Professionally greet visitors and direct inquiries.

* Promote and maintain positive relations with residents, their families, staff and guests.

* Accept initial inquiry information and provide marketing tours and arrange marketing meals, as appropriate.

* Participate in the recruiting, interviewing, evaluation and supervision of receptionist staff and provide general direction to these employees to ensure staff hours, quality services, and customer service is met at all times.

* Assist the Executive Director and key department leaders with thoroughly checking all employees’ references, background checks, coordinating/tracking pre-employment drug screening and TB testing, professional licenses, coordinating/tracking new hire documents and other related new hire items.

* Assist Executive Director and key department leaders with tracking annual performance evaluations for staff.

* Receive and distribute mail to appropriate personnel and residents.

* Ensure proper business office documents and postings are regularly updated and monitored for the staff bulletin boards, resident bulletin boards and other related communication areas.

* Assist Executive Director and/or Life Enrichment Coordinator with seasonal decorating.

* Maintain office calendar of move-in/move-outs, staff vacations, events, etc. for reference.

* Assist and participate in emergency procedures to maintain resident safety, i.e. fire drills.

* Assist monthly in-service and staff training sessions, as necessary.

ACCOUNTING DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Accept and receipt monthly rental and other payments. Maintain records of all payments received on applicable tenant account cards.

* Enter deposits on a daily basis into the A/R system, process deposits via scanner or take to the bank and file records.

* Update the A/R system on a daily basis with census changes; move-ins, move-outs, transfers and level of care changes. Maintain a good and open communication with the Marketing Director for smooth transmittance of information.

* Generate monthly resident billings; review for accuracy.

* Monitor and collect past due rents in a timely manner to include working with Medicaid case managers, residents, family members and/or responsible parties. Follow Frontier Management collection policy.

* Maintain resident, employee and other business files.

* Manage time clock records; enter time off data; review missed punches; conduct error review 2 times per week; communicate clock-in policies with employees and inform department heads of any employee policy misuse/abuse.

* Review semi-monthly payroll data and coordinate with Staff Accountant for final submission.

* Prepare semi-monthly time cards for facility staff and calculate regular and overtime hours worked for each pay period.

* Enter payroll hours into the intranet website semimonthly for payroll processing.

* Enter new employee information, wage changes, address changes, and employee termination information into the intranet website in a timely manner.

* Code Accounts Payable invoices, submit to the Executive Director for review, make a copy to keep in the business office and send original invoices to the Home Office weekly.

* Communicate with Staff Accounting as often as necessary to ensure A/P, A/R, and payroll processes are operating smoothly and to resolve any issues in a timely manner.

* Follow up with vendors for missing invoices as necessary.

* Perform any additional job duties set by the Executive Director while completing assigned duties which may change from time to time according to resident needs, staffing levels, working circumstances, and corporate directives.

Pay: $20.00 – $24.00 per hour

Benefits:

* 401(k)

* Dental insurance

* Health insurance

* Paid time off

* Referral program

* Vision insurance

Schedule:

* 8 hour shift

* Monday to Friday