Healogics, Inc

Nacogdoches, TX

Clinical Front Office Coordinator – PRN

Responsibilities:

Coordinates with Center leadership to maximize daily patient census.

Actively participates in staff meetings to support key functions within the Center.

Greets patients and other visitors, answers and routes calls to appropriate staff.

Maintains all patient communication needs including scheduling, rescheduling, and appointment reminders. Also works and schedules for provider, according to the care continuum model.

Under the direction of the RN/Provider, provides wound-related patient care as approved by hospital protocols, Policies & Procedures and scope of practice and with documented competencies where necessary

May assist with intake and discharge within scope of practice and according to hospital bylaws and completion of appropriate skills competencies

Education and Experience Requirements:

High School Diploma or General Education Development (GED); Associate degree preferred

Graduate from a Medical Assistant OR Nursing Assistant program approved by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Program (CAAHEP) or by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES) OR Emergency Medical Technician / Paramedic certification program

Current CMA, CNA or EMT certification – to be maintained throughout the duration of employment in the position

Two (2) or more years office administration experience, preferably in a medical setting

Six (6) or more months of related experience in an acute hospital, rehabilitation hospital, or skilled nursing unit preferred

Prior medical coding experience preferred

