HealthCARE Express

Longview

Front Desk Position

$15/hr. Benefits Available: Health Insurance, Dental, Vision, Life, Short Term Disability, Long Term Disability, Accident, Cancer, Benefit Time Off, Birthday Pay, & Bereavement Leave

Responsibilities include: Greet patients & verify information/data in the computer.

Provide assistance and information to patient when requested. Answer phone calls promptly and courteously. Monitor and assure that clinic forms are replenished in a timely manner. Ensure proper credit/payment is maintained on patient’s account. Scan patient information and patient reports into computer system. Maintain extreme patient confidentiality.

This position requires extreme organization, strict confidentiality, effective communication skills, and fantastic customer service. Candidates should be familiar with clinical office functions and HIPAA. Basic knowledge of computer operating systems is a must.