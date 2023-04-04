Heaton Eye Associates

Tyler, TX

Marketing Assistant

Job Duties:

Assist with day-to-day marketing campaign implementation. Including, but not limited to media plans/buys, distributing information to HEA clinics and help to create future campaigns.

Maintain HEA social media channels. Update social media regularly with approved content. Work with Marketing Coordinator, Business Development Director and other managers to curate photos, videos and other materials to post on social media.

Assist with office events. Help with planning, set up and clean up for various office events.

Assist with employee relations events/initiatives. Help to plan and implement periodic employee relations events. Including, but not limited to employee appreciation events, holiday parties, departmental appreciation days and general office celebrations.

Graphic Design experience is a plus

Willingness to grow

Driven, responsible, take ownership of the position

Kind, compassionate, servant’s heart

Professional appearance

Computer skills

Multitasking

Time management

Organizational skills

Attention to detail

Valid driver’s license

Benefits

Health and Dental Benefits

Life Insurance

PTO

401K Plan