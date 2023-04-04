Heaton Eye Associates
Tyler, TX
Marketing Assistant
Job Duties:
Assist with day-to-day marketing campaign implementation. Including, but not limited to media plans/buys, distributing information to HEA clinics and help to create future campaigns.
Maintain HEA social media channels. Update social media regularly with approved content. Work with Marketing Coordinator, Business Development Director and other managers to curate photos, videos and other materials to post on social media.
Assist with office events. Help with planning, set up and clean up for various office events.
Assist with employee relations events/initiatives. Help to plan and implement periodic employee relations events. Including, but not limited to employee appreciation events, holiday parties, departmental appreciation days and general office celebrations.
Graphic Design experience is a plus
Willingness to grow
Driven, responsible, take ownership of the position
Kind, compassionate, servant’s heart
Professional appearance
Computer skills
Multitasking
Time management
Organizational skills
Attention to detail
Valid driver’s license
Benefits
Health and Dental Benefits
Life Insurance
PTO
401K Plan