Heritage Land Bank

Lindale

Loan Processor

Education and Experience Requirements

High school graduate plus two (2) to four (4) years of experience in land or title examination and/or loan documentation preparation with a working knowledge of consumer compliance regulations. This position requires excellent interpersonal and communication skills.

Job Scope

Ensure preparation of loan closing requirements and instruments within accepted procedures and guidelines of the association and prepares loan closing packages. Performs title review and certification of liens covered by title insurance. Approves disbursement of loan proceeds.

Essential Functions include:

Prepare preliminary loan packet for review by Attorney, Loan Operations/Compliance Manager or other designee.

Perform review of PCA closed loans. If necessary, prepare and send corrective action communication concerning deed of trust defects and needed title policy endorsements. Follow-up as needed.

Account set up of new loans in Cardinal (transfer of information from ADS II to Cardinal).

Check in all deeds of trust, title policies, etc. from branch offices and title companies.

Review commitments for title insurance to substantiate adequacy of the title to meet regulatory and association requirements.

Organizes loan closing requirements and instruments in compliance with all bank and association policies, procedures, and regulations. Ensures all requirements are met prior to closing and assists the Loan Officer in coordinating the date, time and place for the loan closing.