JOB ALERT: Heritage Land Bank searching for an HR manager

Tyler, Texas
Heritage Land Bank
Human Resources Manager
Full-time
Bachelors Degree in Business Administration or Human Resources and (5) years experience


Provides strategic design, development, organization, implementation and operation of a comprehensive human resources program for attracting, utilizing, retaining and rewarding the employees of the Association. Participates in the development of the Association’s plans and programs as a strategic partner but particularly from the perspective of the impact on people. Translates the strategic and tactical business plans into Human Resources strategic and operational plans. Provides fore professional and administrative services in the human resources function including payroll, benefits, personnel records, policies and procedures, salary administration, employee relations, required reporting, workers compensation and unemployment claims.

