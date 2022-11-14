HHS
Longview, TX
Housekeeper
Responsibilities:
* Clean assigned areas of the hospital, including patient rooms, common areas, restrooms, and more
* Follow all HHS cleaning procedures and best practices
* Provide friendly and kind service to all individuals in the hospital
* Perform cleaning, buffing, and bonneting procedures to maintain floors
* Perform floor stripping and extraction projects as assigned
* Assist team members and management as needed to help the department operate efficiently
Qualifications:
* Must be at least 17 years old
* Must practice good personal hygiene and be neatly groomed in a uniform
* Communicate effectively in English and work well in a team environment
* Preferred: Housekeeping experience (cleaning, environmental services, custodian, janitorial, room attendant, floor care technician, hotel operations, healthcare)
* Wage: $10-$12/hour
* Full-time and part-time positions available
* Day/Evening/Night shifts available
* Background check, drug screen, and proof of employment eligibility required
* Location: Longview Regional Medical Center & Christus Good Shepherd
Benefits:
* Paid Time Off
* Medical
* Dental
* 401K
* Short Term Disability
* Voluntary Life
* Safety Incentive Program