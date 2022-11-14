HHS

Longview, TX

Housekeeper

Responsibilities:

* Clean assigned areas of the hospital, including patient rooms, common areas, restrooms, and more

* Follow all HHS cleaning procedures and best practices

* Provide friendly and kind service to all individuals in the hospital

* Perform cleaning, buffing, and bonneting procedures to maintain floors

* Perform floor stripping and extraction projects as assigned

* Assist team members and management as needed to help the department operate efficiently

Qualifications:

* Must be at least 17 years old

* Must practice good personal hygiene and be neatly groomed in a uniform

* Communicate effectively in English and work well in a team environment

* Preferred: Housekeeping experience (cleaning, environmental services, custodian, janitorial, room attendant, floor care technician, hotel operations, healthcare)

* Wage: $10-$12/hour

* Full-time and part-time positions available

* Day/Evening/Night shifts available

* Background check, drug screen, and proof of employment eligibility required

* Location: Longview Regional Medical Center & Christus Good Shepherd

Benefits:

* Paid Time Off

* Medical

* Dental

* 401K

* Short Term Disability

* Voluntary Life

* Safety Incentive Program