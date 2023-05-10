Higginbotham Brothers Hardware Store

Mineola, TX

Yard & Warehouse Rep

Benefits: Get paid DAILY via DailyPay

Medical, Dental and Vision

401(k) with company match

Paid Time Off and Closed Holidays

Requirements: Forklift experience is required. Must be 21 or over with a valid driver license to operate company vehicles. Knowledge of lumber and building material products preferred or be willing to learn.

Description: Assist customers by explaining products, providing information, and answering questions

Maintain a safe work area for yourself and others.

Unload incoming merchandise and process paperwork Pull product for orders according to order tickets and assist with deliveries