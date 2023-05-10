Higginbotham Brothers Hardware Store
Mineola, TX
Yard & Warehouse Rep
Benefits: Get paid DAILY via DailyPay
Medical, Dental and Vision
401(k) with company match
Paid Time Off and Closed Holidays
Requirements: Forklift experience is required. Must be 21 or over with a valid driver license to operate company vehicles. Knowledge of lumber and building material products preferred or be willing to learn.
Description: Assist customers by explaining products, providing information, and answering questions
Maintain a safe work area for yourself and others.
Unload incoming merchandise and process paperwork Pull product for orders according to order tickets and assist with deliveries