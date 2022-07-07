Higginbotham Brothers

Mineola, TX

FT-Yard/Warehouse Associate

We want you to join the team if you can check these boxes:

– You have strong customer service skills

– You are comfortable working in an active environment

– You have prior forklift experience (not required but it is a plus)

– You have knowledge of lumber and building materials products (and if not, you are willing to learn!)

– Must be 21 or over with a valid driver license to operate company vehicles

How You Will Spend Your Days as a Yard/Warehouse Associate:

– Assisting our customers by explaining products, providing information, and answering questions

– Maintaining a safe work area for yourself and others

– Unloading incoming merchandise and processing receiving paperwork

– Pulling product for orders according to order tickets

– Assist with deliveries

Benefits:

– Health care benefits, starting the first of month after 60 days of employment

401(k) with company match

– Holidays

– Paid time off

– Employee discount

– We’ll support your educational and career goals with our continuous education programs