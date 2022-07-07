Higginbotham Brothers
Mineola, TX
FT-Yard/Warehouse Associate
We want you to join the team if you can check these boxes:
– You have strong customer service skills
– You are comfortable working in an active environment
– You have prior forklift experience (not required but it is a plus)
– You have knowledge of lumber and building materials products (and if not, you are willing to learn!)
– Must be 21 or over with a valid driver license to operate company vehicles
How You Will Spend Your Days as a Yard/Warehouse Associate:
– Assisting our customers by explaining products, providing information, and answering questions
– Maintaining a safe work area for yourself and others
– Unloading incoming merchandise and processing receiving paperwork
– Pulling product for orders according to order tickets
– Assist with deliveries
Benefits:
– Health care benefits, starting the first of month after 60 days of employment
401(k) with company match
– Holidays
– Paid time off
– Employee discount
– We’ll support your educational and career goals with our continuous education programs