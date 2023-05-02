Higginbotham Brothers, US LBM
Mineola, TX
Outside Sales Representative
Medical, dental, and vision plans starting the first of month after 30 days of employment.
Monday – Friday schedule
401(k) with company match
Closed holidays, Daily Pay
You will build new relationships and support existing customers and contractors
You will be calling on residential builder accounts and general contractors
You will partner with your customers by assisting them with product selection, communicate trends, new product releases, upcoming promotions, delivery dates on purchases.
Be your customer’s business partner
Outside Sales Representative Requirements:
Technical Skills. Computer Experience using MS Office Products.
Knowledge. Knowledge of windows, doors, and/or lumber materials is required.
Education. Some college in Business (Preferred) or equivalent in experience.
Sales Experience. 2 years of sales experience (in a building industry or construction highly preferred)