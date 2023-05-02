Higginbotham Brothers, US LBM

Mineola, TX

Outside Sales Representative

Medical, dental, and vision plans starting the first of month after 30 days of employment.

Monday – Friday schedule

401(k) with company match

Closed holidays, Daily Pay

You will build new relationships and support existing customers and contractors

You will be calling on residential builder accounts and general contractors

You will partner with your customers by assisting them with product selection, communicate trends, new product releases, upcoming promotions, delivery dates on purchases.

Be your customer’s business partner

Outside Sales Representative Requirements:

Technical Skills. Computer Experience using MS Office Products.

Knowledge. Knowledge of windows, doors, and/or lumber materials is required.

Education. Some college in Business (Preferred) or equivalent in experience.

Sales Experience. 2 years of sales experience (in a building industry or construction highly preferred)