Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Tyler

Plant Maintenance II Person

Core Requirements: Welding – Must be able to arc and heli arc weld.

Electrical – Must possess extensive experience with 3-phase wiring, electrical controls, Programmable controllers, and must possess strong trouble shooting abilities.

Refrigeration – Must be familiar with ammonia systems used for refrigeration.

Repairs and maintains mechanical, air, electrical and hydraulic components of various equipment such as processing, blowmolding, filling and material handling equipment, following blueprints, wiring diagrams and specifications and using handtools, power tools, welders and precision measuring instruments.

Hours: Start times may vary, normally 8 ½ hour shifts per day. (Overtime may be required)