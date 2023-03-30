Holiday Club Vacations

Flint, TX

Lifeguard: Part Time

This position will be responsible for providing a safe, clean and enjoyable environment for all guests by consistently monitoring water slides, water features, pool and deck activity for the safety of our guests by enforcing the rules and regulations of the park.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND TASKS:

Prevent injuries and eliminate hazards, recognize and respond effectively in emergency situations and operate all applicable equipment in a safe manner according to established policies and procedures. Performing CPR/First Aid as needed.

Cleaning and maintaining the decks and pools and providing information beneficial to guest satisfaction.

Responsible for opening and closing duties, safety checks, and performing first aid care as needed.

Communicate effectively with the Assistant Guest Engagement Manager and co-workers in order to help maintain a cohesive workplace.

Other duties as assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Certifications: Lifeguard, CPR, and First Aid. Holiday Inn Club Vacations provides training.

Ability to write and follow verbal and written instructions.

Show competency in water by completing a simple pre-hiring swim test to include entering the water safely, swimming at least 10 yards.

Ability to interact and communicate effectively with all guests and other staff.

Participates in proactive team efforts to achieve departmental and company goals.

Carries out any reasonable request by management of which the employee can perform.

Demonstrates a sincere dedication to provide an unsurpassed level of owner and guest satisfaction.

Demonstrates a professional appearance and a pleasant personality.

Demonstrates a high degree of judgment and decision making.

Ability to be self-directed.

Maintains CPR/First Aid and Lifeguard Certification