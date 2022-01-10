JOB ALERT: Holiday Inn Club Vacations hiring Vacation Sales Consultant in Flint

Flint, TX
Holiday Inn Club Vacations
Vacation Sales Consultant
RESPONSIBILITIES
– Conducts a guest presentation and tour as trained at scheduled times. Provides perspective owners a tour of the Sales Gallery, Resort Property and Model Tour.
– Attends training classes on an on-going basis. Participates in demonstration/assessment rides that are scheduled with the Sales Managers and/or Sales Training Managers.
– Builds relationships with assigned Sales Training Managers and all members on the Sales Line Team. Assists in ensuring all questions are answered in a professional, informative, diplomatic, and correct manner.
– Ensures and/or performs coaching and action plans as provided by the assigned Sales Training Managers and/or Sales Managers. Explain the features and benefits of the points program and recommends the amount of points to be purchased to take care of current and future vacation needs.
– Delivers the utmost level of customer service to all guests and owners to ensure a great sales tour experience. Achieves personal and departmental written objectives as provided or determined throughout the fiscal year.
QUALIFICATIONS
- High School Diploma or GED equivalent
- Active Real Estate License may be required for certain locations (i.e.; Florida, Nevada, Tennessee)
- Strong Oral Communication Skills
- Strong professional work ethic, high energy, and positive attitude
- Persuasive Interpersonal Skills
- Strong listening and comprehension skills
- Highly motivated to succeed
COMPANY BENEFITS
- Weekly Pay
- Lucrative comp plan
- Growth Opportunities
- 401K
- Comprehensive Benefits – Health, Dental and Vision Plans.
- EAP – Employee Assistance Program
- PTO – Paid Time Off
- Discounts through IHG including additional discounted employee benefits through our company Perks website
- Tuition Reimbursement & Continuing Education Courses
- FREE VACATION through HCV Club GO
- Outstanding Company Culture and much more