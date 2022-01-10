JOB ALERT: Holiday Inn Club Vacations hiring Vacation Sales Consultant in Flint

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flint, TX

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Vacation Sales Consultant

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Conducts a guest presentation and tour as trained at scheduled times. Provides perspective owners a tour of the Sales Gallery, Resort Property and Model Tour.

– Attends training classes on an on-going basis. Participates in demonstration/assessment rides that are scheduled with the Sales Managers and/or Sales Training Managers.

– Builds relationships with assigned Sales Training Managers and all members on the Sales Line Team. Assists in ensuring all questions are answered in a professional, informative, diplomatic, and correct manner.

– Ensures and/or performs coaching and action plans as provided by the assigned Sales Training Managers and/or Sales Managers. Explain the features and benefits of the points program and recommends the amount of points to be purchased to take care of current and future vacation needs.

– Delivers the utmost level of customer service to all guests and owners to ensure a great sales tour experience. Achieves personal and departmental written objectives as provided or determined throughout the fiscal year.

QUALIFICATIONS

  • High School Diploma or GED equivalent
  • Active Real Estate License may be required for certain locations (i.e.; Florida, Nevada, Tennessee)
  • Strong Oral Communication Skills
  • Strong professional work ethic, high energy, and positive attitude
  • Persuasive Interpersonal Skills
  • Strong listening and comprehension skills
  • Highly motivated to succeed

COMPANY BENEFITS

  • Weekly Pay
  • Lucrative comp plan
  • Growth Opportunities
  • 401K
  • Comprehensive Benefits – Health, Dental and Vision Plans.
  • EAP – Employee Assistance Program
  • PTO – Paid Time Off
  • Discounts through IHG including additional discounted employee benefits through our company Perks website
  • Tuition Reimbursement & Continuing Education Courses
  • FREE VACATION through HCV Club GO
  • Outstanding Company Culture and much more
Apply Here

“It is the mission of Goodwill Industries of East Texas, Inc. to provide skills training and vocational opportunities for people with barriers to employment.”

In an effort to support our customers we will continue to operate our ecommerce department, click the button below.
Shop Goodwill Tyler

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51