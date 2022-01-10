JOB ALERT: Holiday Inn Club Vacations hiring Vacation Sales Consultant in Flint

Flint, TX

Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Vacation Sales Consultant

RESPONSIBILITIES

– Conducts a guest presentation and tour as trained at scheduled times. Provides perspective owners a tour of the Sales Gallery, Resort Property and Model Tour.

– Attends training classes on an on-going basis. Participates in demonstration/assessment rides that are scheduled with the Sales Managers and/or Sales Training Managers.

– Builds relationships with assigned Sales Training Managers and all members on the Sales Line Team. Assists in ensuring all questions are answered in a professional, informative, diplomatic, and correct manner.

– Ensures and/or performs coaching and action plans as provided by the assigned Sales Training Managers and/or Sales Managers. Explain the features and benefits of the points program and recommends the amount of points to be purchased to take care of current and future vacation needs.

– Delivers the utmost level of customer service to all guests and owners to ensure a great sales tour experience. Achieves personal and departmental written objectives as provided or determined throughout the fiscal year.

QUALIFICATIONS

High School Diploma or GED equivalent

Active Real Estate License may be required for certain locations (i.e.; Florida, Nevada, Tennessee)

Strong Oral Communication Skills

Strong professional work ethic, high energy, and positive attitude

Persuasive Interpersonal Skills

Strong listening and comprehension skills

Highly motivated to succeed

COMPANY BENEFITS

Weekly Pay

Lucrative comp plan

Growth Opportunities

401K

Comprehensive Benefits – Health, Dental and Vision Plans.

EAP – Employee Assistance Program

PTO – Paid Time Off

Discounts through IHG including additional discounted employee benefits through our company Perks website

Tuition Reimbursement & Continuing Education Courses

FREE VACATION through HCV Club GO

Outstanding Company Culture and much more