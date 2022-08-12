Holiday Inn Club Vacations
Flint, TX
Bartender – Full Time
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND TASKS:
– Greets all guests and provides outstanding customer service.
– Will assist guests with cash, room and credit card transactions.
– Stock and maintain the bar inventory; maintain a clean and organized work area, washing glasses as needed.
– Adhere to state and local laws.
– Responsible for general upselling.
– Must be available to work weekends & holidays.
EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE
– High school diploma or equivalent education/experience
– 2 years relevant experience in Full Service Bars preferred.
CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:
– TABC
QUALIFICATIONS:
– Must be minimum of 21 years old.
– Ability to speak, read and write in English
– Anticipate customer needs and maintain excellent guest service
– Ability to stand for extended periods of time