Holiday Inn Club Vacations

Flint, TX

Bartender – Full Time

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND TASKS:

– Greets all guests and provides outstanding customer service.

– Will assist guests with cash, room and credit card transactions.

– Stock and maintain the bar inventory; maintain a clean and organized work area, washing glasses as needed.

– Adhere to state and local laws.

– Responsible for general upselling.

– Must be available to work weekends & holidays.

EDUCATION and/or EXPERIENCE

– High school diploma or equivalent education/experience

– 2 years relevant experience in Full Service Bars preferred.

CERTIFICATES, LICENSES, REGISTRATIONS:

– TABC

QUALIFICATIONS:

– Must be minimum of 21 years old.

– Ability to speak, read and write in English

– Anticipate customer needs and maintain excellent guest service

– Ability to stand for extended periods of time