JOB ALERT: Holiday Inn Club Vacations in Flint needs a pool tech

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Flint, TX
Holiday Inn Club Vacations
Pool Tech
Full-time
$29,000-$45,000 annually
Medical, 401K, PTO, Vacation

At least 18 years of age, Valid driver’s license required and at least (1) year of driving, CPO certification a plus

This position is primarily responsible for the daily maintenance and cleanliness of the resort pool and spa features, and surrounding deck areas. Duties include the removal of debris from the water features, balancing chemicals that are required to keep the pool chemical levels within the Department of Health’s standards, and cleaning pool filter systems.

Apply Here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51