Longview, TX

Holt Cat

Parts County Sales Representative

Qualifications

– This position requires a well-organized, thoughtful, and self-motivated person with good phone and people skills.

– Minimum 2 years of customer service experience required. Parts store experience highly desired.

– High school diploma or GED preferred

– Must have a valid driver’s license

– Must be able to obtain forklift certification.

– Must be proficient with computers. Experience with a computerized parts management system is highly desired.

– Must be able to work the hours of the position which are 7 AM – 5 PM – Monday – Friday and rotating on-call after service.

– Must be capable of working in a fast-paced environment.

– Must be highly organized and have excellent attention to detail.

– Must have excellent attendance and work performance.

– Must be self-motivated with a high commitment to completing tasks promptly.

Benefits

– Medical

– Dental

– Vision

– Life insurance

– 401K plan

– Vacation

– Holiday pay

Job Description

This position is responsible for communicating with customers in a positive, caring, and timely manner to enhance customer relations while maintaining accurate and efficient processing of all parts transactions. Must demonstrate effective use of influencing and collaborative skills.