Longview, TX
Holt Cat
Parts County Sales Representative
Qualifications
– This position requires a well-organized, thoughtful, and self-motivated person with good phone and people skills.
– Minimum 2 years of customer service experience required. Parts store experience highly desired.
– High school diploma or GED preferred
– Must have a valid driver’s license
– Must be able to obtain forklift certification.
– Must be proficient with computers. Experience with a computerized parts management system is highly desired.
– Must be able to work the hours of the position which are 7 AM – 5 PM – Monday – Friday and rotating on-call after service.
– Must be capable of working in a fast-paced environment.
– Must be highly organized and have excellent attention to detail.
– Must have excellent attendance and work performance.
– Must be self-motivated with a high commitment to completing tasks promptly.
Benefits
– Medical
– Dental
– Vision
– Life insurance
– 401K plan
– Vacation
– Holiday pay
Job Description
This position is responsible for communicating with customers in a positive, caring, and timely manner to enhance customer relations while maintaining accurate and efficient processing of all parts transactions. Must demonstrate effective use of influencing and collaborative skills.