JOB ALERT: Home Depot in Lufkin seeking Lot Associate

The Home Depot
Lufkin, Texas
Lot Associate
- Full Time
- 24/7 Teledoc, pet care including insruance4, 401K, paid parental leave, merit Increases and performance bonuses
- Exclusive discounts on cell phones, gym memberships, tuition reimbursement, & more
Lot Associates assist customers with the loading of their vehicles and also monitor and maintain the entrance of the store. Lot Associates also are responsible for maintaining a sufficient quantity of carts near the entrance of the store. This position interacts with Home Depot associates and customers. Because the Lot Associate is often the first and last associate to interact with customers as they enter or leave the store, customer service plays a vital role in this position. Direct customer interaction is frequently required for some positions and excellent customer service skills are required.