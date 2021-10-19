JOB ALERT: Home Depot in Tyler seeking Lot Associate

The Home Depot

Tyler, Texas

Lot Associate

Benefits: Paid parental leave,401(K) savings plan with company match, Merit increases and performance bonuses,24/7 physician support with Teladoc, Pet care, including insurance and pet sitting, and Tuition Reimbursement.

Job Type: In-store and Distribution center hourly.

Lot Associates assist customers with the loading of their vehicles and monitor and maintain the entrance of the store. Lot Associates also are responsible for maintaining a sufficient quantity of carts near the entrance of the store. This position interacts with Home Depot associates and customers. Because the Lot Associate is often the first and last associate to interact with customers as they enter or leave the store, customer service plays a vital role in this position. Direct customer interaction is frequently required for some positions and excellent customer service skills are required.

