Hospitality Health

Longview, TX

Marketing Director

Compensation: Company offers competitive salary and bonus plan, company paid benefit packages to include Medical, Dental, and Vision.

Responsibilities: The Marketing Director supports the organization and is responsible for the execution of the marketing plan to include all promotions, events and on-location support. Book event venues, coordinate vendors, and manage the event budget. Support daily and special project initiatives/tasks for VP. Maintain guest/customer lists for events or mailers.

Qualifications: High School Diploma; Associate or Bachelor’s in Marketing or related field a plus; 3+ years of prior relevant marketing experience; 3+ years of administrative support experience; Computer Proficient: Microsoft Office and Email; Self-starter with high degree of personal initiative. RN’s encouraged to apply.