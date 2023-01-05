HPC Industrial

Longview, TX

Supervisor IS

Essential Duties:

* Instructs, provides feedback, and directs and assists crew in performance of job duties to complete work in accordance with client requirements and Company policies, practices, and procedures. Enforces Company employee policies and may remove employee from job when required.

* May schedule job and crews.

* May dispatch crews based on calls received on nights and weekends.

* May act as Operations Manager or Branch Manager when requested.

* Reads work order and ensures all required equipment is available and operational prior to starting job.

* Inspects equipment and general work area prior to starting any job. Corrects deficiencies that may cause accidents, injuries, lost productivity, or harm to equipment or that are inconsistent with client’s requirements.

* Informs client as required regarding job status and client requirements.

* Performs preventative and corrective maintenance on equipment when required.

* Completes all appropriate paperwork including service receipts and submits to designated management.

* Trains Technicians and Operators on-the-job in equipment operation, service line processes and necessary paperwork.

* Operates all necessary equipment in service line (chemical, hydro-blasting, painting, blasting, and vacuum) in accordance with operation training and safety procedures.

Skills and Experience:

* Minimum 5 plus years of experience within the industrial cleaning industry. Prior supervisory experience preferred.

* Demonstrated knowledge, skills, and ability in people management.

* Strong knowledge in operating equipment used in service line.

* Ability to comprehend the English language, written and verbal.

* Mechanical aptitude and experience troubleshooting equipment is preferred.

* Current certification as an authorized Company driver.

* CDL with endorsements preferred.

Educational Requirements:

* High school diploma/GED or equivalent experience.