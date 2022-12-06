HPC Industrial
Tatum, TX
Field Project Manager
Essential Duties:
* Secures customer orders for HPC that achieve revenue targets through direct selling, focusing on solutions that add value to their respective businesses, developing strategies that focus on their bottom- line performance.
* Develops sales plans that support profitable revenue objectives.
* Primary liaison between customer and HPC operations in resolving service issues
* Monitors account activity to ensure that defined customer key performance indicators (KPIs) are met
* Cultivates quality relationships laterally and above primary contact to retain clients and win referrals to new clients
* Demonstrates business acumen, cultivating a network with the result of earning the respect to be viewed as a trusted business advisor.
* Reviews project proposal or plan to determine time frame, funding limitations, procedures for accomplishing project, staffing requirements, and allotment of available resources to various phases of project.
* Establishes work plan and staffing for each phase of project and arranges for recruitment or assignment of project personnel.
* Supports customers during the implementation of contracts and throughout the relationship; seeking customer feedback; taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and/or loyalty.
* Performs effective communication of account activity and requirements with all support staff to ensure account services are maintained at the highest level.
* Develops, presents, and executes sales and marketing plans for each existing account.
* Coordinates, organizes, and presents business reviews and planning meetings as specified by the contact schedule specified for each account.
Skills and Experience:
* 7 years industrial cleaning environment with 3-5 years project management experience; prefer project management experience to include but not limited to management of bid proposal to the successful execution of the project.
* Proven ability to operate, maintain and troubleshoot industrial cleaning equipment. Prior project management/supervisory experience with proven leadership skills.
* Ability to research, plan & follow-up leads to secure business
* Proven well developed teamwork and collaboration skills including strong verbal and written communication, presentation, and team facilitation.
* Must be well versed in technical writing and verbal communication.
* Must possess excellent interpersonal skills to build positive relationships and handle conflict resolution.
* Has the ability to develop solutions to resolve account problems
* Excellent analytical, planning and organization skills.
* Must have the ability to prioritize to meet multiple deadlines
Working Environment:
* Industrial, petro-chemical/refinery, office, and plant.
* Extensive Travel
Educational Requirements:
* Two-year technical degree with seven years in industrial cleaning experience or equivalent experience; prefer BS in related field.