HPC Industrial

Tatum, TX

Field Project Manager

Essential Duties:

* Secures customer orders for HPC that achieve revenue targets through direct selling, focusing on solutions that add value to their respective businesses, developing strategies that focus on their bottom- line performance.

* Develops sales plans that support profitable revenue objectives.

* Primary liaison between customer and HPC operations in resolving service issues

* Monitors account activity to ensure that defined customer key performance indicators (KPIs) are met

* Cultivates quality relationships laterally and above primary contact to retain clients and win referrals to new clients

* Demonstrates business acumen, cultivating a network with the result of earning the respect to be viewed as a trusted business advisor.

* Reviews project proposal or plan to determine time frame, funding limitations, procedures for accomplishing project, staffing requirements, and allotment of available resources to various phases of project.

* Establishes work plan and staffing for each phase of project and arranges for recruitment or assignment of project personnel.

* Supports customers during the implementation of contracts and throughout the relationship; seeking customer feedback; taking responsibility for customer satisfaction and/or loyalty.

* Performs effective communication of account activity and requirements with all support staff to ensure account services are maintained at the highest level.

* Develops, presents, and executes sales and marketing plans for each existing account.

* Coordinates, organizes, and presents business reviews and planning meetings as specified by the contact schedule specified for each account.

Skills and Experience:

* 7 years industrial cleaning environment with 3-5 years project management experience; prefer project management experience to include but not limited to management of bid proposal to the successful execution of the project.

* Proven ability to operate, maintain and troubleshoot industrial cleaning equipment. Prior project management/supervisory experience with proven leadership skills.

* Ability to research, plan & follow-up leads to secure business

* Proven well developed teamwork and collaboration skills including strong verbal and written communication, presentation, and team facilitation.

* Must be well versed in technical writing and verbal communication.

* Must possess excellent interpersonal skills to build positive relationships and handle conflict resolution.

* Has the ability to develop solutions to resolve account problems

* Excellent analytical, planning and organization skills.

* Must have the ability to prioritize to meet multiple deadlines

Working Environment:

* Industrial, petro-chemical/refinery, office, and plant.

* Extensive Travel

Educational Requirements:

* Two-year technical degree with seven years in industrial cleaning experience or equivalent experience; prefer BS in related field.