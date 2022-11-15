HPC Industrial

Tatum, TX

Environmental Technician II

Essential duties:

* Responsible for safety policies and procedures of both the company and the customer, including hands-on information regarding operations, safety, equipment, emergency response and administrative functions.

* Hands-on operation of manual and automated hydroblasting equipment.

* Operation of special equipment, such as Ultra High-Pressure pumps.

* Operate equipment by energizing the pumping equipment and/or any specialized Hydroblasting and/or Chemical cleaning equipment, vacuum trucks and cutting equipment being used on the job.

* May be required to examine surface cleaned to ensure conformance to company and customer expectations.

* Conduct routine and required maintenance on the unit and all peripherals, including industrial vacuuming equipment and the disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous materials.

* Perform routine maintenance on company equipment being used on the job.

Skills and experience:

* Specific vocational preparation including classroom safety training, on-the-job training and essential experience gained on other jobs.

* Language proficiency: understand English at a level to comprehend safety training and respond to instructions in emergency situations.

* Valid driver license and other requirements of company’s driving policy required when driving company vehicle or using personal vehicle on company business.

* OSHA certification may be required for this job.

* Must be knowledgeable in the operation of emergency equipment, such as fire extinguishers.

* May have to provide Federal Transportation Workers Identification Credential (TWIC).

Working Environment:

* Industrial setting, refinery, petrochemical, utilities, pulp and paper mills, etc.

Educational requirements:

* High school diploma / GED or equivalent experience.