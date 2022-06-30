Hunter Recruitment Advisors
Jacksonville, Texas
Dispatcher
What a Bannister Plumbing Dispatcher Does…
– Manage the dispatch board to keep field personnel on the move and generating revenue
– Know your technician, know likes and dislikes
– Know your technician licenses, closing ratios, club conversions, communication skills
– Know tech’s attitude that day, may need to adjust schedule
– Work smarter, not harder
A Bannister Plumbing Dispatcher…
– Is highly organized and has great time management
– Has Excellent Computer Skills
– Provides Superior Customer Service
– Is a Go- Getter, ready to solve problems, not just point them out
Benefits:
– Excellent Pay!
– Great hours and opportunity for Overtime
– Health Insurance Benefits
– 401k
– Paid Time Off
– Paid Holidays
Are you tired of being just a number? Do you want to work somewhere with True Texas Character? Ready to make a move into a career and not just a job?
Bannister Plumbing is growing in the heart of East Texas and looking for a Dispatcher to join our team. We value hard work, family ties, not taking shortcuts and doing right by the customer and our team. Our company is rapidly growing and has a reputation for excellence.