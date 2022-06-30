Hunter Recruitment Advisors

Jacksonville, Texas

Dispatcher

What a Bannister Plumbing Dispatcher Does…

– Manage the dispatch board to keep field personnel on the move and generating revenue

– Know your technician, know likes and dislikes

– Know your technician licenses, closing ratios, club conversions, communication skills

– Know tech’s attitude that day, may need to adjust schedule

– Work smarter, not harder

A Bannister Plumbing Dispatcher…

– Is highly organized and has great time management

– Has Excellent Computer Skills

– Provides Superior Customer Service

– Is a Go- Getter, ready to solve problems, not just point them out

Benefits:

– Excellent Pay!

– Great hours and opportunity for Overtime

– Health Insurance Benefits

– 401k

– Paid Time Off

– Paid Holidays

Are you tired of being just a number? Do you want to work somewhere with True Texas Character? Ready to make a move into a career and not just a job?

Bannister Plumbing is growing in the heart of East Texas and looking for a Dispatcher to join our team. We value hard work, family ties, not taking shortcuts and doing right by the customer and our team. Our company is rapidly growing and has a reputation for excellence.