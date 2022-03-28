Nacogdoches, TX

Indeed

Mobile App UX Designer

Remote work

Full-time

Salary Range: $93,000 to $135,000

Responsibilities

– Partnering with product management and our Job Seeker Platform teams to deliver native and hybrid app experiences that will help the team reach user and business goals.

– Contributing to the product vision, strategy, and business objectives.

– Leading design discussions and design reviews with the ability to continually improve quality across our products and user experiences.

– Understanding and articulating the information architecture, workflows, and processes surrounding the user experience (web and app).

– Partnering with research to conduct usability studies and ensure the end-users’ voice is incorporated into the design process.

– Managing the application of Indeed’s design language and patterns in the final UI (web).

– Developing and maintaining Indeed’s mobile app design libraries (iOS and Android).

Qualifications

– 3+ years professional experience working in product user experience design. Experience working on a cross-functional team in an enterprise environment is a plus.

– 2+ years of professional experience designing and shipping holistic end-to-end native app experiences.

– A portfolio that demonstrates strength in visual design, storytelling, and experience designing modern, usable interactions and UIs, highlighting your process and design solutions.

– Experience with mobile-first experiences and design systems, with a demonstrated ability to think through end-to-end solutions with a strong user-centered approach.

– Experience developing and maintaining mobile app design libraries, guidelines, and best practices.

– Systems thinker who can develop scalable solutions and experiences that can be configurable across markets.

– Ability to collaborate flawlessly with the team while building positive relationships across disciplines.

– Ability to work independently and autonomously while delivering impactful outcomes and results.

– Proven experience in interaction design and experience using Figma and other interaction design/prototyping tools.

– Experience with SQL and Clarabridge is a plus.

– Degree in Human-Computer Interaction, Information Design, Graphic Design, or a related design or behavioral science discipline.