Nacogdoches, TX
Indeed
Mobile App UX Designer
Remote work
Full-time
Salary Range: $93,000 to $135,000
Responsibilities
– Partnering with product management and our Job Seeker Platform teams to deliver native and hybrid app experiences that will help the team reach user and business goals.
– Contributing to the product vision, strategy, and business objectives.
– Leading design discussions and design reviews with the ability to continually improve quality across our products and user experiences.
– Understanding and articulating the information architecture, workflows, and processes surrounding the user experience (web and app).
– Partnering with research to conduct usability studies and ensure the end-users’ voice is incorporated into the design process.
– Managing the application of Indeed’s design language and patterns in the final UI (web).
– Developing and maintaining Indeed’s mobile app design libraries (iOS and Android).
Qualifications
– 3+ years professional experience working in product user experience design. Experience working on a cross-functional team in an enterprise environment is a plus.
– 2+ years of professional experience designing and shipping holistic end-to-end native app experiences.
– A portfolio that demonstrates strength in visual design, storytelling, and experience designing modern, usable interactions and UIs, highlighting your process and design solutions.
– Experience with mobile-first experiences and design systems, with a demonstrated ability to think through end-to-end solutions with a strong user-centered approach.
– Experience developing and maintaining mobile app design libraries, guidelines, and best practices.
– Systems thinker who can develop scalable solutions and experiences that can be configurable across markets.
– Ability to collaborate flawlessly with the team while building positive relationships across disciplines.
– Ability to work independently and autonomously while delivering impactful outcomes and results.
– Proven experience in interaction design and experience using Figma and other interaction design/prototyping tools.
– Experience with SQL and Clarabridge is a plus.
– Degree in Human-Computer Interaction, Information Design, Graphic Design, or a related design or behavioral science discipline.