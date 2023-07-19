Integrity Rehab Group and Azalea Orthopedics

Tyler

Physical Therapy Technician

Full-time positions include these benefits: Annual paid Charity Day; Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, Short-Term and Long-Term Disability Insurance; 3-week Paid Time Off plus paid holidays; 401K + company match.

The Technician is an unlicensed associate who works under the direct supervision of a licensed Physical or Occupational Therapist.and works in the Hand Therapy Center in accordance with state Physical Therapy or Occupational Therapy Practice Acts and company policy and procedures. Technicians must have excellent organizational skills and attentive insight to contribute to exceptional patient care.

Experience: High School Diploma or equivalent.

Excellent customer service and communication skills. Organizational detail and ability to multi-task.

Proficient in the use of computers and learning new software programs.