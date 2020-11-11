JOB ALERT: Interim HealthCare in Longview needs Staffing Coordinator

Longview, Texas
Interim HealthCare
Staffing Coordinator
$18-25/hr
Free education courses
We are seeking an applicant with a background in the healthcare industry. The Staffing Coordinator will assist with the scheduling of qualified staff for facilities, assist with after-hours on-call rotation, assist with employee recruitment strategies, aid in gaining facility contracts and be involved in community relations and other related duties.
Minimum Education & Experience Requirements: Two-year degree or equivalent years in training or work experience. One (1) year of staffing/scheduling experience.
