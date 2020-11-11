JOB ALERT: Interim HealthCare in Longview needs Staffing Coordinator

Job Board

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Longview, Texas
Interim HealthCare
Staffing Coordinator
$18-25/hr
Free education courses

We are seeking an applicant with a background in the healthcare industry.  The Staffing Coordinator will assist with the scheduling of qualified staff for facilities, assist with after-hours on-call rotation, assist with employee recruitment strategies, aid in gaining facility contracts and be involved in community relations and other related duties.

Minimum Education & Experience Requirements: Two-year degree or equivalent years in training or work experience. One (1) year of staffing/scheduling experience.

To apply, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51