JOB ALERT: Interim HealthCare in Longview needs Staffing Coordinator

Longview, Texas

Interim HealthCare

Staffing Coordinator

$18-25/hr

Free education courses

We are seeking an applicant with a background in the healthcare industry. The Staffing Coordinator will assist with the scheduling of qualified staff for facilities, assist with after-hours on-call rotation, assist with employee recruitment strategies, aid in gaining facility contracts and be involved in community relations and other related duties.

Minimum Education & Experience Requirements: Two-year degree or equivalent years in training or work experience. One (1) year of staffing/scheduling experience.

