Mineola, TX

International Car Wash Group

Site Manager

Responsibilities

– Drives quality and excellent customer service through the daily management of employees and site programs. Effectively answers all customer questions and handles complaints.

– Manages sales and volume at the site level by directing on-site sales & promotional efforts. Prepares daily deposits, safe reconciliation, and other reports, as required.

– Leads recruiting, hiring and retention efforts for site team. Responsible for ensuring proper staffing and scheduling for assigned location. Ensures all training and development of site staff to company standards. Appropriately addresses employee performance issues and recognizes good performance.

– Monitors and manages site through cleanliness, value, equipment operation and service. Ensures daily openings and closings are on schedule and standards and procedures are maintained.

– Creates and promotes a safe and positive work environment while effectively executing the company safety program.

Qualifications

– A friendly and energetic personality

– Customer service orientated

– Must be able to stand/walk for duration of shift

– Need to have reliable transportation

*Must be 18 years or older to apply.

Benefits

– Competitive base pay plus the potential to earn monthly bonuses!

– Health, Dental, Vision and Life insurance

– 401k match

– HSA and FSA plans

– Paid time off and holidays

– Parental leave

– Free car washes!

– Career growth opportunities