Longview, TX
Intuit
QuickBooks Live Expert Bookeeper
What You’ll Bring
* Experience: 5+ years domain experience (contingent upon domain). * Experience using bookkeeping software.
* Degree: 4 year degree preferred
Credentials/Certifications: QB Pro Certification Required (QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor)
* Skills: High degree of customer service, attention to detail, ability to manage multiple tasks. Strong written and verbal communication skills. Moderate computer/software skills.
* Proficient with technology; solid knowledge of computer operations and software.
* Must have (or be willing to obtain) a dedicated internet connection
* Strong customer service skills – ability to interact with customers through video and audio tools in a way that is professional, friendly and reassuring
* Excellent verbal and written communication skills
* Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with minimal supervision
* Critical thinking, problem solving, and determination
* Bilingual (English/Spanish) communication skills (written & spoken) a plus
How You Will Lead
* This is a virtual, customer-facing role; you will be using our state of the art video communication software (SmartLook) to interact with customers
* Create high quality customer interactions and experiences that instill confidence using deep customer empathy, and your deep knowledge and expertise
* Communicates directly with customers, answering specific domain questions (written & oral)
* Performs domain expert services (bookkeeping/accounting
* Reviews information input by customers for accuracy
* Researches regulations to support advice
Benefits
* 401(k) Savings Plan
* Accolade Health Assistant
* Adoption Assistance
* Dental Insurance
* Medical Insurance
* Vision
* Tuition Assistance