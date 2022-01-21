JOB ALERT: Jackson Construction in Quitman needs a superintendent

Quitman, TX
Jackson Construction
Superintendent
Responsibilities
– Implement, manage, and enforce The Jackson Construction Safety First Plan under the umbrella of the company policy.
– Manage compliance with all Federal, State and City regulations.
– Organize and lead the site Emergency Response Team.
– Evaluate and schedule through the company’s Safety Director required training for JC employees and subcontractors.
– Evaluate hazards on a daily basis and update records for SDS, Hazcom and JC Safety program.
– Be aware of project superintendent responsibilities under the law to avoid situations of imminent danger.
– Maintain the progress of the work in accordance with the construction schedule.
– Mobilize and coordinate subcontractors to effectively use the Critical Path Method (CPM) sequencing of the schedule.
– Schedule and monitor material procurement with PM/ APM.
– Report concrete placements to Project Engineer for tracking.
– Regularly update Owner and Design Team on progress and status of the work.
– Conduct weekly subcontractor coordination meetings and document in project management software.
– Coordinate with Project Manager the mobilization and demobilization of the project.
– Enforce project quality standards and provide written documentation to Director of Operations.
– Facilitate preparatory meetings with Safety Director.
– Coordinate and schedule all necessary inspections including TDLR.
– Review project budget and assist project Manager in job cost control.
– Evaluate the need for hourly employees with the project Manager and participate in the hiring process in conjunction with the company Safety Director.
– Establish project equipment needs with the project Manager.
– Be responsible for the inventory and care of miscellaneous tools and equipment held on site.
– Ensure maintenance requirements for both owned and leased equipment are followed.
– Review and approve weekly payroll time sheets with project Manager.
– Delegate and manage responsibilities of the Assistant project Superintendent, Field Engineer and Foremen daily.
– Hold performance reviews with the Assistant project Superintendent and on-site carpenter.
– Establish, manage and nurture relationships with Owner, Architect and Subcontractors.
– Manage JC risk: Review potential pitfalls with Director of Operations on a regular basis.
– Be proficient in project management software, Bluebeam, and MS Projects.B4
Benefits
– 401k
– Dental
– Life insurance
– Medical and vision
* Pay: $85,000-$110,000 Yearly
* Full-Time