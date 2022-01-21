JOB ALERT: Jackson Construction in Quitman needs a superintendent

Quitman, TX
Jackson Construction
Superintendent

Responsibilities

– Implement, manage, and enforce The Jackson Construction Safety First Plan under the umbrella of the company policy.

– Manage compliance with all Federal, State and City regulations.

– Organize and lead the site Emergency Response Team.

– Evaluate and schedule through the company’s Safety Director required training for JC employees and subcontractors.

– Evaluate hazards on a daily basis and update records for SDS, Hazcom and JC Safety program.

– Be aware of project superintendent responsibilities under the law to avoid situations of imminent danger.

– Maintain the progress of the work in accordance with the construction schedule.

– Mobilize and coordinate subcontractors to effectively use the Critical Path Method (CPM) sequencing of the schedule.

– Schedule and monitor material procurement with PM/ APM.

– Report concrete placements to Project Engineer for tracking.

– Regularly update Owner and Design Team on progress and status of the work.

– Conduct weekly subcontractor coordination meetings and document in project management software.

– Coordinate with Project Manager the mobilization and demobilization of the project.

– Enforce project quality standards and provide written documentation to Director of Operations.

– Facilitate preparatory meetings with Safety Director.

– Coordinate and schedule all necessary inspections including TDLR.

– Review project budget and assist project Manager in job cost control.

– Evaluate the need for hourly employees with the project Manager and participate in the hiring process in conjunction with the company Safety Director.

– Establish project equipment needs with the project Manager.

– Be responsible for the inventory and care of miscellaneous tools and equipment held on site.

– Ensure maintenance requirements for both owned and leased equipment are followed.

– Review and approve weekly payroll time sheets with project Manager.

– Delegate and manage responsibilities of the Assistant project Superintendent, Field Engineer and Foremen daily.

– Hold performance reviews with the Assistant project Superintendent and on-site carpenter.

– Establish, manage and nurture relationships with Owner, Architect and Subcontractors.

– Manage JC risk: Review potential pitfalls with Director of Operations on a regular basis.

– Be proficient in project management software, Bluebeam, and MS Projects.B4

Benefits

– 401k

– Dental

– Life insurance

– Medical and vision

* Pay: $85,000-$110,000 Yearly
* Full-Time

Apply Here

