Quitman, TX
Jackson Construction
Assistant Superintendent
Responsibilities
* Implement, manage, and enforce The Jackson Construction Safety First Plan under The umbrella of The company policy.
* manage compliance with all Federal, State, and City regulations.
* Evaluate and schedule through The company’s Safety Director required training for JC employees and Subcontractors.
* Evaluate hazards daily and update record for SDS, Hazcom and JC Safety Program.
* Be aware of Project Superintendent responsibilities under The law to avoid situations of imminent danger.
* Assist in The development and regular updates to The Project schedule.
* Maintain The progress of The work in accordance with The Construction schedule.
* Assist Project Superintendent with mobilizing and coordinating Subcontractors to effectively use The Critical Path Method (CPM) sequencing of The schedule.
* Assist The Project Superintendent with scheduled and monitor material procurement with PM/APM.
* Assist The Project Superintendent with reporting concrete placements to Project Engineer for tracking.
* Conduct weekly Subcontractor coordination meetings and document in Project management software.
* Enforce Project quality standards and provide written documentation to The Director of Operations and The Project Superintendent.
* Assist Project Superintendent with coordinating and schedule all necessary inspections including TDLR.
* Document and issue non-compliant work directives.
* Assist Project Superintendent with managing hourly employees.
* Establish project equipment needs with Project Superintendent.
* Be responsible for the inventory and care of miscellaneous tools and equipment held on site.
* Ensure maintenance requirements for both owned and leased equipment are followed.
* Assist Project Superintendent with complete punch list and closeout process with assistance from Project Manager, Assistant Project Manager, and Project Engineer.
* Establish, manage, and nurture relationships with Owner, Architect and Subcontractors.
* Be proficient in project management software, Bluebeam, and MS Projects.
Benefits
– 401k
– Dental
– Life insurance
– Medical
– Vision