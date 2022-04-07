Quitman, TX

Jackson Construction

Assistant Superintendent

Responsibilities

* Implement, manage, and enforce The Jackson Construction Safety First Plan under The umbrella of The company policy.

* manage compliance with all Federal, State, and City regulations.

* Evaluate and schedule through The company’s Safety Director required training for JC employees and Subcontractors.

* Evaluate hazards daily and update record for SDS, Hazcom and JC Safety Program.

* Be aware of Project Superintendent responsibilities under The law to avoid situations of imminent danger.

* Assist in The development and regular updates to The Project schedule.

* Maintain The progress of The work in accordance with The Construction schedule.

* Assist Project Superintendent with mobilizing and coordinating Subcontractors to effectively use The Critical Path Method (CPM) sequencing of The schedule.

* Assist The Project Superintendent with scheduled and monitor material procurement with PM/APM.

* Assist The Project Superintendent with reporting concrete placements to Project Engineer for tracking.

* Conduct weekly Subcontractor coordination meetings and document in Project management software.

* Enforce Project quality standards and provide written documentation to The Director of Operations and The Project Superintendent.

* Assist Project Superintendent with coordinating and schedule all necessary inspections including TDLR.

* Document and issue non-compliant work directives.

* Assist Project Superintendent with managing hourly employees.

* Establish project equipment needs with Project Superintendent.

* Be responsible for the inventory and care of miscellaneous tools and equipment held on site.

* Ensure maintenance requirements for both owned and leased equipment are followed.

* Assist Project Superintendent with complete punch list and closeout process with assistance from Project Manager, Assistant Project Manager, and Project Engineer.

* Establish, manage, and nurture relationships with Owner, Architect and Subcontractors.

* Be proficient in project management software, Bluebeam, and MS Projects.

Benefits

– 401k

– Dental

– Life insurance

– Medical

– Vision