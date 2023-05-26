Jacksonville Healthcare Center

Jacksonville

Dietary Cook

Career Advantages: Medical, vision and dental insurance • Employer-paid life insurance • Paid time off • Paid holidays • Flexible schedule • Long term growth and advancement opportunities • And more .

Minimum Qualifications: • Must have Current Food Handler’s Certificate and reliable transportation • High School diploma or GED. • Ability to read, write and communicate effectively. • Ability to relate positively with residents and families and work cooperatively with other employees. • Capable of maintaining regular attendance. • Meet all local health regulations, and successfully complete a post-offer health assessment.

Responsibilities: The Cook will assist in all food functions as directed/instructed and in accordance with established food policies and procedures. This includes, but is not limited to serving food, setting up and removing food trays and performing dishwashing/cleaning procedures.