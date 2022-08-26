Jaguar Transport Holdings, LLC

Rusk, TX

Locomotive Engineer

Key Responsibilities:

* Maintain and rebuild steam and diesel locomotives for use on the excursion train

* Must have a working knowledge of train operations, current 49CFR242 and/or 49CFR240 qualifications preferred.

* Must be able to think quickly on the job and safely perform the duties assigned.

* Must understand air brake and mechanical system of a train and locomotives and pass a written test to verify competency.

* Inspect, service, and maintain daily tourist operations to ensure a successful trip.

* Perform car maintenance and repair functions, including daily and periodic inspections and repair

* Operate and fire locomotives and utilize proper practices in their operation

* Communicate effectively verbally and in writing with team members, customers, and management

* Collaborate with other members of team to ensure an efficient operation

Position Qualifications:

* High School Diploma or equivalent required

* Three (3) years of experience in the steam locomotive mechanical field preferred

* Must possess a valid driver’s license

* Available be able to travel, including holidays

* Basic knowledge of electrical and mechanical equipment and repair

* Must be able to work any day of week depending on workload and requirements

* Must be able to climb ladders, use hand tools, operate a locomotive, and worked in confined spaces such as inspections pits, generator rooms, and electrical cabinets

* Must also be committed to promoting a safe workplace

* Must be able to lift at least 50 pounds

* Able to work outside in all weather conditions

* Must be able to climb inside and outside of equipment, and be able to operate heavy equipment, cranes, forklifts, jacking equipment and specialty equipment

Benefits:

* Medical Insurance

* Dental insurance

* Vision insurance

* 401(k)