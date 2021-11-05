JOB ALERT: Jalapeño Tree in Mineola needs a Restaurant Manager

Jalapeño Tree

Mineola

Restaurant Manager

Minimum 2 years’ experience in a similar restaurant concept

Must be at least 21 years of age.

Valid driver’s license

Benefits:

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Paid time off

General Manager is responsible for all operations of the business unit, staff, building, and property, including managing day-to-day restaurant operations with a focus on long-term goals and objectives. General Managers ensure operational focus on consistent friendliness, guest service and satisfaction, cleanliness, and Crazy Good Mexican Food™. General Manager acts in a leadership capacity to develop, train, and hold accountable management staff and hourly employees to attain positive sales, increased profit, and budgets in addition to upholding the highest standards of food and beverage quality, service, cleanliness, and sanitation.

The Jalapeno Tree is a family-owned full-service restaurant with a passion for Crazy Good Mexican Food. striving to create a family-friendly environment with a focus on fresh food, quality ingredients, and exemplary service.

Manager training goes from Wednesday to Sunday weekly in Tyler, TX (please see offer letter for changes). The location for your employment will be determined at Jalapeño Tree’s sole discretion near the end of your training.