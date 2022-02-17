Hawkins, TX
Jarvis Christian College
Administrative Assistant
Full-time
Responsibilities
· Ensure effective and smooth running of the Office and Academic Affairs
· Treat all students, parents, faculty, staff, and visitors to Academic Affairs with professional courtesy
· Utilize technology to maintain records and update as needed
· Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner
· Manage office inventory and ensure regular supply of office materials
· Organize and schedule appointments and meetings
· Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled meetings
· Answer and direct phone calls
· Carry out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning, etc.
· Organize travel arrangements
· Take accurate minutes of meetings (Deans and Chairs, Academic Affairs Council, Faculty meeting)
· Operate office equipment including printers, copiers, fax machines and multimedia instruments
· Submit and reconcile expense reports and perform other budgeting responsibilities, as assigned
· Perform other duties as assigned
Qualifications
· Bachelor degree required with secretarial and office experience
· Reports to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs
· Assist individuals within the Office of Academic Affairs, Academic Divisions and Support Services
· Strong written and verbal communication skills
· Must be organized and have the ability to multitask to complete a variety of tasks
· Professional decorum required in dress and interaction with college stakeholders
· Strong interpersonal skills to interact positively and professionally with students, parents, faculty, staff, and visitors
· Excellent computer and technological skills
· Time management skills
· Attention to detail to ensure tasks are completed thoroughly and correctly
· Pre-Employment screening is required: criminal background-check
Benefits
· Medical
· Vision
· Dental
· Life insurance