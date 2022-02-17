Hawkins, TX
Jarvis Christian College
Administrative Assistant
Full-time

Responsibilities

·         Ensure effective and smooth running of the Office and Academic Affairs

·         Treat all students, parents, faculty, staff, and visitors to Academic Affairs with professional courtesy

·         Utilize technology to maintain records and update as needed

·         Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner

·         Manage office inventory and ensure regular supply of office materials

·         Organize and schedule appointments and meetings

·         Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled meetings

·         Answer and direct phone calls

·         Carry out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning, etc.

·         Organize travel arrangements

·         Take accurate minutes of meetings (Deans and Chairs, Academic Affairs Council, Faculty meeting)

·         Operate office equipment including printers, copiers, fax machines and multimedia instruments

·         Submit and reconcile expense reports and perform other budgeting responsibilities, as assigned

·         Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

·         Bachelor degree required with secretarial and office experience

·         Reports to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

·         Assist individuals within the Office of Academic Affairs, Academic Divisions and Support Services

·         Strong written and verbal communication skills

·         Must be organized and have the ability to multitask to complete a variety of tasks

·         Professional decorum required in dress and interaction with college stakeholders

·         Strong interpersonal skills to interact positively and professionally with students, parents, faculty, staff, and visitors

·         Excellent computer and technological skills

·         Time management skills

·         Attention to detail to ensure tasks are completed thoroughly and correctly

·         Pre-Employment screening is required: criminal background-check

Benefits

·  Medical

·  Vision

·  Dental

·  Life insurance

