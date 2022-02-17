Hawkins, TX

Jarvis Christian College

Administrative Assistant

Full-time

Responsibilities

· Ensure effective and smooth running of the Office and Academic Affairs

· Treat all students, parents, faculty, staff, and visitors to Academic Affairs with professional courtesy

· Utilize technology to maintain records and update as needed

· Handle sensitive information in a confidential manner

· Manage office inventory and ensure regular supply of office materials

· Organize and schedule appointments and meetings

· Assist in the preparation of regularly scheduled meetings

· Answer and direct phone calls

· Carry out administrative duties such as filing, typing, copying, binding, scanning, etc.

· Organize travel arrangements

· Take accurate minutes of meetings (Deans and Chairs, Academic Affairs Council, Faculty meeting)

· Operate office equipment including printers, copiers, fax machines and multimedia instruments

· Submit and reconcile expense reports and perform other budgeting responsibilities, as assigned

· Perform other duties as assigned

Qualifications

· Bachelor degree required with secretarial and office experience

· Reports to the Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs

· Assist individuals within the Office of Academic Affairs, Academic Divisions and Support Services

· Strong written and verbal communication skills

· Must be organized and have the ability to multitask to complete a variety of tasks

· Professional decorum required in dress and interaction with college stakeholders

· Strong interpersonal skills to interact positively and professionally with students, parents, faculty, staff, and visitors

· Excellent computer and technological skills

· Time management skills

· Attention to detail to ensure tasks are completed thoroughly and correctly

· Pre-Employment screening is required: criminal background-check

Benefits

· Medical

· Vision

· Dental

· Life insurance