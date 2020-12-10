JOB ALERT: Jarvis Christian College is hiring for Administrative Assistant Financial Office

|JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
|HAWKINS, TX
|ADMINISTRATIVE ASST. FINANCIAL OFFICE
|Full Time
|Bachelor’s Degreee
|Intemediate knowledge of MS Word & Excel
|Provide advanced secretarial skills in typing, filing, record-keeping, correspondence, and reception duties, schedule meetings and apppointments, maintain files for office, gather and compile information, take and transcribe dictation, type reports, forms, memorandums, and other doocuments, receive visitors, convey telephone messages and answer questions for students, faculty and staff, Maintain confidential correspondence and administrative files, Arrange itineraries for business travel and the college. Maintain purchasing policy and mange agreements with vendors, Maintain supplier list and complete periodic reviews of vendors and submit RFP’s as needed