JOB ALERT: Jarvis Christian College is hiring for Administrative Assistant Financial Office

JARVIS CHRISTIAN COLLEGE
HAWKINS, TX
ADMINISTRATIVE ASST. FINANCIAL OFFICE
Full Time
Bachelor’s Degreee
Intemediate knowledge of MS Word & Excel
Provide advanced secretarial skills in typing, filing, record-keeping, correspondence, and reception duties, schedule meetings and apppointments, maintain files for office, gather and compile information, take and transcribe dictation, type reports, forms, memorandums, and other doocuments, receive visitors, convey telephone messages and answer questions for students, faculty and staff, Maintain confidential correspondence and administrative  files, Arrange itineraries for business travel and the college.  Maintain purchasing policy and mange agreements with vendors, Maintain supplier list and complete periodic reviews of vendors and submit RFP’s as needed
KFXK Fox 51