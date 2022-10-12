Jarvis Christian University
Hawkins, TX
Student Accounts: Accounts Receivable
QUALIFICATIONS:
· B.A. degree in Accounting, or equivalent work experience
· Working knowledge of Microsoft applications
· Ability to multi-task and meet as well as exceed job expectations with limited supervision
· Strong work ethic and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing
· Ability to interact with students in a professional manner
· Ability to work both as a team and independently
· Strong organizational and time management skills
· Strong analytical and problem solving skills
· Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written)
· Excellent interpersonal skills and professionalism
RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Provide assistance to students regarding all financial matters
· Ensure compliance of federal guidelines when applying disbursement of both federal and institutional aid to student accounts
· Adhere to school policies, procedures, and federal regulations
· Generate refunds to students according to both federal and institutional guidelines
· Review and process State aid
· Review and process work-study refunds
· Advise students of any outstanding balances and/or financial aid obligations
· Complete monthly reconciliations of Federal, State, and Institutional Aid
· Work with third party regarding student refund cards, direct deposits, and checks
· Place Financial Holds on student accounts as needed
· Review housing batches each semester and apply charges to students’ accounts
· Monitor student payments monthly
· Contact students regarding balances
· Generate billing reports regarding students accounts as needed
· Work along with direct report and other offices as needed to better serve the student body, resolve student issues, provide updates/changes procedures and/or policies, etc.
· Effectively communicate and work with the Financial Aid office as needed
· Work with areas and participate in events pertaining to student readiness such as but not limited to New Student Orientation, College Move in, etc.
· Advise direct report of any concerns, violations of internal control, and/or noncompliance
· Be prepared to take on other duties/projects as needed
Benefits:
· Dental
· Life insurance
· Medical
· Vision