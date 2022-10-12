Jarvis Christian University

Hawkins, TX

Student Accounts: Accounts Receivable

QUALIFICATIONS:

· B.A. degree in Accounting, or equivalent work experience

· Working knowledge of Microsoft applications

· Ability to multi-task and meet as well as exceed job expectations with limited supervision

· Strong work ethic and ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing

· Ability to interact with students in a professional manner

· Ability to work both as a team and independently

· Strong organizational and time management skills

· Strong analytical and problem solving skills

· Excellent communication skills (both verbal and written)

· Excellent interpersonal skills and professionalism

RESPONSIBILITIES:

· Provide assistance to students regarding all financial matters

· Ensure compliance of federal guidelines when applying disbursement of both federal and institutional aid to student accounts

· Adhere to school policies, procedures, and federal regulations

· Generate refunds to students according to both federal and institutional guidelines

· Review and process State aid

· Review and process work-study refunds

· Advise students of any outstanding balances and/or financial aid obligations

· Complete monthly reconciliations of Federal, State, and Institutional Aid

· Work with third party regarding student refund cards, direct deposits, and checks

· Place Financial Holds on student accounts as needed

· Review housing batches each semester and apply charges to students’ accounts

· Monitor student payments monthly

· Contact students regarding balances

· Generate billing reports regarding students accounts as needed

· Work along with direct report and other offices as needed to better serve the student body, resolve student issues, provide updates/changes procedures and/or policies, etc.

· Effectively communicate and work with the Financial Aid office as needed

· Work with areas and participate in events pertaining to student readiness such as but not limited to New Student Orientation, College Move in, etc.

· Advise direct report of any concerns, violations of internal control, and/or noncompliance

· Be prepared to take on other duties/projects as needed

Benefits:

· Dental

· Life insurance

· Medical

· Vision